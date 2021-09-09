CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Why the Patriots can win the Super Bowl. And why they can miss the playoffs.

By Henry McKenna
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots have so much uncertainty heading into their 2021 season.

It would be one thing to simply wonder how their free agency class will fare. After signing edge Matthew Judon, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and defensive back Jalen Mills (and more players), the Patriots have to figure out how to get all those new players acclimated and prepared in the system. That’s a huge challenge in itself.

But the Patriots coaching staff is also preparing rookie quarterback Mac Jones for Week 1 — another massive time-vacuum for the team, even if Jones has looked steady through training camp and preseason.

So we looked at the best-case scenario (a Super Bowl win) and the worst-case scenario (an off-the-rails season where they miss the playoffs) for the 2021 Patriots in this week’s Patriots Wire Podcast.

How do you think the Patriots season will finish? Is a Super Bowl totally insane to consider?

