Grogu Funko Pop Balloon Joining Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Michael Walsh
 10 days ago
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going somewhere it’s never gone before. It’s going to the galaxy far, far away. This year, for the first time ever, a Star Wars balloon will float down the streets of the Big Apple on Turkey Day. And it’s going to be an adorable trip. A Funko Pop-inspired version of The Mandalorian‘s Grogu will chase after his own giant floating ball. And then you’ll have a chance to bring your own versions of this lovable balloon home. We can’t wait to see Grogu at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

EVERETT, Wash. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, together with Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) and in collaboration with Lucasfilm, announced today that a Funko Pop! -inspired balloon featuring the character Grogu (known in pop culture as Baby Yoda), from the beloved Star Wars™ series The Mandalorian™ streaming on Disney+, will fly at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®.
Community Policy