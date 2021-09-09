Grogu Funko Pop Balloon Joining Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going somewhere it’s never gone before. It’s going to the galaxy far, far away. This year, for the first time ever, a Star Wars balloon will float down the streets of the Big Apple on Turkey Day. And it’s going to be an adorable trip. A Funko Pop-inspired version of The Mandalorian‘s Grogu will chase after his own giant floating ball. And then you’ll have a chance to bring your own versions of this lovable balloon home. We can’t wait to see Grogu at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.nerdist.com
