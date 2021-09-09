Ravens on the Road Against Bullettes

Riding momentum the Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball team is on the road Thursday to take on Mediapolis. Hillcrest is 3-8 on the season after a win on Tuesday in Kalona over Louisa-Muscatine in four sets. That was the first Southeast Iowa Superconference best-of-five win for Hillcrest since 2018. On the year, the Ravens are led by this week’s JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week Esther Hughes with 52 kills and 23 blocks, Norah Yoder has 112 assists, and Malia Yoder 78 digs.