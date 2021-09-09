CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Park Amphitheatre offers entertainment, fitness this weekend

By Kimberly Pharris
southgatv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, GA – The Flint River Entertainment Complex is bringing family-friendly entertainment to the Veterans Park Amphitheatre tomorrow night! Sponsored by Flint Equipment Company, Fridays on the Flint begins tomorrow at 6 p.m. Live music from Evan Barber and The Death Gamblers is sure to entertain the adults, while the Touch-A-Truck area is sure to enthrall the kids. The event is free to the public.

