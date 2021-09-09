CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle airport helping travelers avoid lines with mobile food ordering and delivery to gate via robot

By Kurt Schlosser
Cover picture for the articleSeattle-Tacoma International Airport is using tech to make it easier to eat on the fly. A mobile food ordering service called Order SEA — that could even include gate delivery by a robot named Gita — was introduced earlier this summer and is expanding to include more eateries. The goal is to help travelers avoid standing in lines and expand the options for dining without having to leave a concourse.

