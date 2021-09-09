CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Beach hosts home opener, Boro and Brick play on the road

By Larissa Forese
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgLBb_0br3rWVA00

Friday, Sept. 10

Point Beach [0-1] vs Lakewood [0-0]

The Garnet Gulls welcome the Piners in Point Beach’s home opener and the first National division game of the 2021 season at 7 p.m.

Follow @larissaforese for updates throughout the game.

Point Boro [1-0] at Jackson Liberty [1-0]

Boro heads to Jackson Liberty for the first road game of the season, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Point Boro claimed three of the last five meetings between the two schools, with the most recent win coming in the 2017, a 48-7 rout of the Lions. Liberty’s last win over Boro came in 2015 with a 25-22 final score.

Brick Township [1-0] at Lacey [0-0]

The Dragons continue their road tour with the inaugural Independence matchup of the season against Lacey. The game is set to start earlier than most Brick Township football games with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff time.

Brick owns the last four of five contests against Lacey, the most recent being a 42-14 victory in 2018. Lacey’s most recent takeover of Brick was a 6-3 contest in 2012.

The two teams also had a tight battle in 2013, Brick escaping with the 25-24 win.

Brick Memorial

Brick Memorial football has a bye this week, but will return to play in a road game at Toms River South on Friday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.

