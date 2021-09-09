CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sigourney, IA

Columbus Girls Win, Boys Second at Sigourney Cross Country Meet

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a new destination for a cross country meet in Sigourney on Tuesday at Sigourney Golf and Country Club and Columbus Community made some noise. For the first time since 2011, the Wildcat girls celebrated a first place team finish. Freshman Ariana Vergara was the headliner with a third place finish, Averi Sipes placed 11th, Kimmy Gonzalez 13th, Frannie Sosa 14th, and Alexa Alcala 16th. Head Coach Steve Riley thinks this could be a springboard for his squad. “This was a matter of our hard work paying off. Since practice has started, they just show up and do the work and don’t complain. Hopefully, this is the start of much more success.”

www.kciiradio.com

