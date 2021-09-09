CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, MT

Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at Eureka schools

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nfo6_0br3rOga00

A COVID-19 outbreak at Eureka Public Schools has forced over a dozen staff members and even more students into isolation.

The school district posted to social media Wednesday night writing that 14 staff members are isolated with several more recommended to quarantine.

Sixteen students have also been quarantined due to positive COVID-19 results with even more students pending notification as close contacts.

Three classrooms have been isolated as well.

Eureka Schools Superintendent Jim Mephan told MTN News Wednesday that if cases continue to surge, they may have to shut down.

“Every day that question gets posed to the building principals and it’s really a yes or no and stuff and so for tomorrow we believe we can effectively run school, and I’m not even going to make a statement for the day after that yet because we decide that one tomorrow.”

The decision to stay open is based on an individual school's ability to run an effective school day and the community's choice to attend school.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eureka, MT
Local
Montana Education
Local
Montana Coronavirus
Eureka, MT
Health
Local
Montana Health
Eureka, MT
Education
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Eureka Public Schools#Mtn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KPAX

KPAX

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy