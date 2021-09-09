CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansira Appoints Rudy Gonzalez as Chief Financial Officer

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGonzalez brings years of experience in financial leadership roles in the professional services industry. Ansira Partners, Inc. (“Ansira”), a global marketing technology and solutions firm, announced that Rudy Gonzalez has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Ansira’s Chief Executive Officer Jay Dettling and will oversee global finance, accounting, corporate development, and legal functions.

