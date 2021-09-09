CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, CT

South Norwalk restaurant introduces $99 'golden' cocktail

By Leeanne Griffin
Norwalk Hour
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic Negroni is shining a little more brightly at RHK Seafood Boil & Bar in South Norwalk, with the help of gold. The "Diamond and Gold" Negroni, available Sept. 13-19 as a Negroni Week promotion, features Botanist gin infused with 24-karat gold, housemade dry vermouth, Cointreau and a specially-crafted ice cube with 24-karat gold flecks. The "ice diamond," made from steam-distilled water mixed with minerals, is cut from a block of ice with an ice press custom-made for the restaurant.

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, CT
Restaurants
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Norwalk, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Norwalk, CT
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin Cocktail#South Norwalk#Diamonds#Seafood Boil#Food Drink#Rhk Seafood Boil Bar#Negroni Week#Chef#Blue Curacao#Industry Support Programs

Comments / 0

Community Policy