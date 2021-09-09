South Norwalk restaurant introduces $99 'golden' cocktail

The classic Negroni is shining a little more brightly at RHK Seafood Boil & Bar in South Norwalk, with the help of gold. The "Diamond and Gold" Negroni, available Sept. 13-19 as a Negroni Week promotion, features Botanist gin infused with 24-karat gold, housemade dry vermouth, Cointreau and a specially-crafted ice cube with 24-karat gold flecks. The "ice diamond," made from steam-distilled water mixed with minerals, is cut from a block of ice with an ice press custom-made for the restaurant.