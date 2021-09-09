MiQ and Contobox Form Exclusive Partnership to Improve Dynamic Creative Optimization
Partnership delivers best-in-class dynamic creative capabilities by combining Contobox’s True Intent technology with MiQ’s leading programmatic media solution. leading global programmatic media partner MiQ and award-winning ad platform Contobox have announced an exclusive partnership that will improve Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) capabilities to deliver best-in-class dynamic creative for customers, strengthen and enhance consumer experiences, and optimize greater campaign results.martechseries.com
