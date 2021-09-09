Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Understands a Specific Slice of New York City

Alfred Hitchcock used physical location as architecture of the story in Rear Window, marooning a man in his New York apartment and creating a tapestry of intrigue around his neighbors. The Bramford apartment building setting of Rosemary’s Baby was chosen specifically by author Ira Levin as a nod to Dracula creator Bram Stoker. The film’s real-life location, The Dakota, is an iconic New York City landmark. Seinfeld, Sex and the City, Harriet the Spy—they all use their location to their advantage, interacting with the setting to weave it into the narrative itself.