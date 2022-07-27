The 22 Coolest Lighters for Your EDC That Go Way Beyond Bic (No Offense)

Click here to read the full article.

When it comes to finding cool lighters, there’s a whole world beyond Bic. While we’re by no means hating on the ever-popular disposable classic, there are more and more eco-friendly reusable options available to us now than in years past. Instead, make a spark with these much more stylish, cool lighter alternatives that are sure to earn a compliment. Plus, their ability to last gives them an heirloom quality that a basic plastic lighter could never have.

Lighting up is far from the only use of a cool lighter. If you’re looking for luxury, a survival accessory, or something tiny enough to fit on your keychain, there are plenty of cool lighters for EDC in 2022. If you’re lighting a cigar, it might be best to use a powerful torch lighter . If you prefer to recharge your light instead of refilling it, plasma-heated products allow you to light anything without an actual flame.

Get to know the most impressive and coolest lighters you can buy online — browse below to find your coolest lighter perfect match.

1. Tsubota Pearl Hard Edge Petrol Lighter

BEST OVERALL

The transparent orange color scheme on this cool lighter by Tsubota Pearl has a vintage-inspired coolness that maintains a modern look. Over the years, this Tokyo-born brand has perfected minimalist, functional lighters that never go out of style. By many, they’re considered a Japanese take on the classic Zippo. This hard-edged model features a boxy look and a flip cap with a cotton wick. An heirloom-quality find that’s nothing short of sophisticated and lasts a lifetime.



Buy: Tsubota Pearl Hard Edge Petrol Lighter $35.00

2. Dissim Inverted Lighter

MOST VERSATILE

Available via EDC superstore Huckberry, the Dissim Inverted Lighter has a clever design (and $50 price tag) that keeps your fingers away from the flame when you’re trying to light a candle (or anything, for that matter). If you want a lighter that will make everyone say, “Hey, where did you get that?” this is the coolest lighter you’ll find for your EDC kit.



Buy: DISSIM Inverted Lighter $48.00

3. Zippo Matte Lighter

CONTENDER

There are a lot of unique lighters on this list, from ultra-durable outdoor lighters to modern arc lighters. However, “cool” doesn’t have to mean “flashy,” and for people who need a lighter in their EDC kit, it doesn’t get better than Zippo. Zippo’s Matte lighters come in over a dozen colors.



Buy: Zippo Matte Lighters $17.79 (orig. $22.95) 22% OFF

4. Tsubota Pearl Queue Glossy Petrol Lighter

RUNNER UP

A much-needed pop of color in your EDC gear, this vibrant stick cool lighter comes in orange and turquoise and is anything but traditional. Made from steel and polycarbonate, it’s a durable but super slim style ideal for any smokers trying to be inconspicuous. Its construction quality is premium, and despite its delicate silhouette, it’s still wind-resistant. While it’s not the same low price as your disposable drugstore lighter, it’s still reasonable given the luxury aesthetic.



Buy: Tsubota Pearl Queue Glossy Petrol Lighter $29.00

5. Tokyo Pipe Co Douglass Field L Lighter

BEST HEIRLOOM QUALITY PICK

This striking Douglass Field L Lighter by Tokyo Pipe Co. looks like one of those cool lighters you’d find going through your grandpa’s old stuff. With its antiqued aesthetic and unusual silhouette, this cylindrical lighter isn’t cheap, but it offers exquisite hand-crafted quality that mass-production plastic lighters can’t hold a flame to. The attention to detail makes the investment well worth it, as does the unique look that will earn compliments. Unlike Zippo, this air-tight device won’t lead to fuel evaporation over time.



Buy: Tokyo Pipe Co Douglass Field L Lighter $69.00

6. Gingko Element Flameless Lighter

BEST FLAMELESS PICK

Flameless lighters are a convenient piece of EDC gear — they can be recharged, help minimize your carbon footprint, and don’t generate any fumes from fuel. This one from Gingko comes in the form of a wooden cylinder with a brushed metal cap. To light it, unscrew the cap, blow on the metal heating element inside and wait a few seconds for it to heat up. Complete with an automatic shut-off feature, this is one of the sleekest, most practical and coolest lighter offerings we’ve come across.



Buy: Gingko Element Flameless Lighter $45.00

7. Smoke Honest Stash Case and Lighter Duo

BEST FOR STONERS

If you love cannabis or know someone who does , you’re probably using your lighter to get a spliff going. Storing joints in your pocket or bag without a case can cause them to get flattened, bent or ripped. We don’t need to tell you this. Instead, opt for this Smoke Honest 2-in-1 stash case lighter, which keeps joints, hand-rolled cigarettes, or small blunts safe. Available in black and silver, this stash-case portion is waterproof and airtight, meaning it will contain your herb’s delicious smell.



Buy: Smoke Honest Stash Case and Lighter Duo $30.00

8. TRUE Rechargeable Plasma Lighter

BEST OUTDOORS PICK

This cool lighter is incredibly effective outdoors, and it’s also water, dust, and impact-resistant with a flameless lighting function. You’ll never lose sight of this rugged offering by TRUE, featuring a visible blue cap that acts as a protective locking cover. It’ll get you through the windy hikes, pool parties, and any other adventure that life might throw your way. A compact plasma arc option that’s perfect for any setting.



Buy: TRUE Rechargeable Plasma Lighter $24.99

9. S.T. Dupont Slim 7 Lighter

BEST SPLURGE

French company S.T. Dupont has been an authority in luxury lighters for years, and this slender beauty is one of their classics. Although it’s offered in a range of colors, there’s something about that black lacquer and gold combination that serves up major James Bond energy. While the cost is controversial with some buyers, it’s top of the line regarding performance and style. At under $150, it’s one of the cheaper S.T. Dupont models.



Buy: S.T. Dupont Slim 7 Lighter $115.20

10. Zippo Black Ice Lighter & Pipe Insert Set

BEST CLASSIC

No matter how many new brands come on the scene, Zippo still reigns as the coolest lighter of all time. So it’s no wonder we have to call them out twice. This Zippo’s worn-in and distressed vibe automatically give it a vintage aesthetic. It has the classic Zippo shape and is a soft gunmetal-tone dubbed “Black Ice.” This lighter will seamlessly blend in with the rest of your EDC collection, and it also features a pipe insert, so you can hold the lighter sideways without getting your hands burnt.



Buy: Zippo Black Ice Lighter & Pipe Insert Set $35.00

11. Nomatiq Rechargeable Electric Dual Arc Lighters

SLEEKEST ELECTRIC PICK

This elegant arc lighter is coming for the Zippo — and this reliable electric creation by Nomatiq might be the coolest lighter of 2022. While convenience store lighters are affordable, there’s nothing worse than running out of fuel. With a rechargeable USB connection and a simple push button to activate, fully electric arc lighters mean no more messing around with butane sticks or gas refills. Looking for a pop of color? It’s also available in this deep blue ombre color.



Buy: Nomatiq Rechargeable Electric Dual Arc Lighter $30.00

12. Soto Pocket Torch With Refillable Lighter

MOST VERSATILE

Not sure if you should choose between a torch lighter or a regular lighter? This convertible option by Soto means that you don’t have to. The included refillable lighter can be used for candles or smoking, and if you need a torch lighter for cigars or any other occasion, snap on the trigger igniter attachment. While this works with other rectangular disposable lighters, it won’t be effective with rounded brands such as Bic.



Buy: Soto Pocket Torch With Refillable Lighter $19.95

13. Flower X Edie Parker Tabletop Lighter

BEST TABLE LIGHTER

Ideal for indoor smokers or cigar lovers, a table lighter can act as a decor piece as well as a functional lighter. Inspired by vintage table lighters of eras past, this acrylic lighter comes nestled arrived a matching ashtray. With a black marbled finish, it’s a heavyweight coffee table piece that will command attention in any space. If you want to splurge on some additional whimsy, check out their Sandwich Tabletop Lighter .



Buy: Flower X Edie Parker Tabletop Lighter $450.00

14. Snow Peak GigaPower Torch

BEST FOR CAMPING

If you’re looking for a powerful campfire or BBQ lighter that will get the job done even in damp conditions, look no further than the Snow Peak GigaPower torch. With an ergonomic wooden handle and a body that can easily get packed down, this fire starter can tackle anything you need, even in windy conditions. One buyer shares a useful hack: “The Gigatorch fits perfectly inside the smaller 35 sheet Lysol wipes container; you just have to squeeze the opening to get it in and out.”



Buy: Snow Peak GigaPower Torch $64.95

15. JopooLighter Pipe Lighter with Metal Tools

BEST PIPE LIGHTER

This is one of the coolest lighters for pipes – it includes a 3-in-1 set of attached tools to help you clean out your device, removing soot and residue. The flame is also adjustable — just turn the switch at the bottom to raise or reduce the level. One reviewer says, “Build quality is surprisingly good for the price point, the attached tools open easily with one hand, but they’re not too loose either.” Combined with the stylish leather-look exterior, this is an EDC necessity that any pipe smoker will appreciate.



Buy: JopooLighter Pipe Lighter with Metal Tools $14.99

16. Yeuligo Mini Butane Torch Lighter

BEST POCKET PICK

The tiny rectangular shape of this mini butane lighter makes it an attractive alternative to peanut lighters and other portable alternatives. With a fully adjustable flame and a built-in cover, this refillable metal lighter has all the perks of a regular one with the added benefit of being compact. At half an inch thick, it can even fit in your wallet. Despite its small size, this lighter is surprisingly easy to fill.



Buy: Yeuligo Mini Butane Torch Lighter $13.99 (orig. $14.99) 7% OFF

17. RONXS Electric Candle Lighter

BEST HANGING PICK

We all have an “everything” drawer where household items can get buried, but thanks to this rechargeable lighter with a hanging hook, you don’t have to deal with that anymore. The lighter can hang on your mantle or kitchen with a battery indicator. Sold in an attractive champagne tone, this aluminum lighter has a safety lock and will automatically self-extinguish within 7 seconds. A must-have for candle lovers.



Buy: RONXS Electric Candle Lighter $6.99

18. Tsubota Pearl Queue Polished Metal Lighter

SLIMMEST PICK

Stick lighters are an alternative and more elegant alternative to your average Bic or Zippo. However, like the Zippo, this is a smoke accessory that will never go out of style. This slim and petite metal lighter has an expensive, polished look and is designed by Japanese brand Tsubota Pearl. A more low-key alternative to the brand’s more colorful stick lighters and a great gifting option for friends and family.



Buy: Tsubota Pearl Queue Polished Metal Lighter $30.00

19. Blackrock Electric Cigarette Lighter for Phones

BEST PHONE ACCESSORY

Alas, our cool lighters are often misplaced – but our phones are an accessory that we’re never caught without. That’s why Black Rock came up with this electric cigarette lighter that attaches to mobile phones and dashboards. This USB rechargeable flameless lighter also has a mechanism that allows it to function as a kickstand and finger ring grip, making it a multi-functional tech accessory for both smokers and non-smokers.



Buy: Blackrock Electric Cigarette Lighter for Phones $17.99

20. Carl Mertens Medio Lighter

BEST KITCHEN LIGHTER

Are you looking for a new kitchen lighter that fits in alongside your appliances? German brand Carl Mertens offers this stylish silver stick lighter with a satin finish. Made from stainless steel, this is not your mother’s candle lighter. It provides an uninterrupted flame to light fires, candles and more. The long and elegant look on this refillable gas lighter it’s a much-needed alternative to those bright and bendy budget arc lighters that are an eyesore on your counter.



Buy: Carl Mertens Medio Lighter $39.95

21. UO Frog Keychain Electric Lighter

BEST KEYCHAIN PICK

Investing in a keychain might be a good idea if you’re constantly losing your keys. This green frog keychain doubles as a cool electric lighter and makes a great gift or multi-function accessory for your collection. When it’s in use, the frog’s eyes light up. One customer calls it “perfect for a daily walk.”



Buy: UO Frog Keychain Electric Lighter $28.00

22. Porsche Design Deister Torch Jet Flame Lighter

HONORABLE MENTION

The Porsche brand may not have the same reputation among millennials and Gen Z that it does among Baby Boomers, but anyone will appreciate this torch lighter from Porsche Design. This sexy matte black lighter features a petroleum-based torch jet, a slim silhouette and a fuel level gauge.



Buy: Porsche Design Deister Torch Jet Flame Lighter