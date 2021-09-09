North West mocks mom Kim Kardashian for ‘talking differently’ on Instagram

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to showcase a subscription-based beauty box to her 252 million followers. However, her daughter, North West, had other plans to keep the reality star on her toes after calling her out over her “Instagram voice”.

“Why do you talk different?” the eight-year-old asked her mom, to which Kim replied: “Why do I talk different from what?”

“From your videos,” North adds.

“From my videos? I’m the same human being. I don’t talk different,” Kim replied in defence.

In a hilarious twist, Kim and Kanye’s daughter goes on to mock her mom in what could possibly be the most iconic impersonation of the star: “Guys, so today I got this new mask and these new bronzers, I got this,” she says.

Kim then looks to her niece Penelope – who was seemingly busy applying makeup to a melon – for much-needed reassurance. She asked the girl, who is Kourtney’s daughter, whether North’s impression was accurate – to which she nodded.

Poor Kim.

Naturally, Twitter users found Kim’s Instagram stories hilarious.

“North is most definitely Kanye’s child. She is sent to humble Kim,” one joked, while many others suggested that Kim’s eldest daughter deserves her own spin-off show.

This isn’t the first time North put her mom on blast. In May, Kim took to Instagram to promote Olivia Rodrigo’s album, Sour. “How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can’t wait for her album. You guys know I love ‘Drivers License.’”

North savagely replied: “You never listen to it.”