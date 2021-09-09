Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant

Jennifer Lawrence has a baby on the way. She is expecting her first child with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney, her representative confirmed to People. Maroney and Lawrence were first rumored to be dating in the spring of 2018 after they were introduced by the Silver Linings Playbook star’s friend, Laura Simpson. And by February 2019, the pair were engaged. The couple wed on October 19, 2019 at the famous Belcourt of Newport estate in Rhode Island in front of 150 of their closest family and friends, including a number of celebrities such as Adele, Amy Schumer, Sienna Miller, Kris Jenner, Ashley Olsen, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, and Emma Stone.