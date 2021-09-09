CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant

By Emily Kirkpatric k
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lawrence has a baby on the way. She is expecting her first child with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney, her representative confirmed to People. Maroney and Lawrence were first rumored to be dating in the spring of 2018 after they were introduced by the Silver Linings Playbook star’s friend, Laura Simpson. And by February 2019, the pair were engaged. The couple wed on October 19, 2019 at the famous Belcourt of Newport estate in Rhode Island in front of 150 of their closest family and friends, including a number of celebrities such as Adele, Amy Schumer, Sienna Miller, Kris Jenner, Ashley Olsen, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, and Emma Stone.

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Nicole Richie
Person
Diane Sawyer
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Catt Sadler
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Adele
Person
Ashley Olsen
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy