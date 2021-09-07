HarborFest In Sag Harbor

Friday, September 10th, 2021 – Sunday, September 12th, 2021. HarborFest returns to Sag Harbor, Saturday and Sunday, September 11th and 12th with the village’s rich maritime history on full display all weekend long. Long Wharf will be filled with live music, kids activities, great food, beer and wine and dozens of vendors representing Sag Harbor’s rich cultural and artistic history. Visit Marine Park for the annual HarborFest Arts & Crafts Fair, with more than 50 vendors on hand to sell their handmade art, jewelry and other crafts. Don’t miss the famous HarborFest Clam Chowder Contest on Sunday at noon, and of course whaleboat racing all afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday off Windmill Beach.