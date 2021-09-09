Cubs' Anthony Iapoce: Mechanical tweaks, self-belief led to Ian Happ's resurgence

(670 The Score) Even amid Cubs outfielder Ian Happ’s lowest point this season, the team believed he had a turnaround coming. That breakthrough has come in the last month. In 24 games since Aug. 13, Happ has hit .371 with 10 homers, 22 RBIs and a 1.191 OPS. The hot streak came after Happ had entered that day hitting .176 with a .599 OPS. While his confidence was tested, Happ pushed through the adversity and has been one of the bright spots for the Cubs since their sell-off in late July.