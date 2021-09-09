CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Winter House Trailer's Most Explosive Moments

By Sarah Title
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the last few weeks Bravo has been putting out trailers for long-awaited new seasons of shows. From "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" fresh off its highly successful freshman season to "Vanderpump Rules" Season 9 after a two-year hiatus, there is no shortage of Bravo content coming to TV screens this fall. In addition to returning favorites, a brand-new show is making a splash on the Bravo scene, and it's already highly anticipated. The trailer for "Winter House" dropped this week, much to Bravo fans' delight. The new series is a spin-off from the popular "Summer House" and features cast members from its summer counterpart, as well as "Southern Charm" stars and some new Bravolebrities.

