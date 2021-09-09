Here Are All the Performers for the 2021 Americana Honors & Awards

Buddy Miller will return as musical director for the ceremony, leading the Americana All-Star Band. Brandi Carlile, Charley Crockett, Steve Earle, Fisk Jubilee Singers, The Highwomen, Jason Isbell, Valerie June, Margo Price and Allison Russell are among the performers for this year's Americana Honors & Awards, set for Sept. 22 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The ceremony serves as the centerpiece for the 21st annual AMERICANAFEST, which will take place Sept. 22-25.