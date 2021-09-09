Nathan Eovaldi has put himself firmly in the AL Cy Young discussion
Nathan Eovaldi has never received a single Cy Young vote across his first nine Major League seasons. That could and probably should change this year. With three, possibly four starts left in the regular season, the 31-year-old Red Sox righty is firmly among the small group of American League pitchers who deserve to at least receive some votes. A strong finish to the year could even put Eovaldi in the conversation for some first-place votes.
