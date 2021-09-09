Yes, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Appears To Be Playing Morpheus In The Matrix Resurrections

The first trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" arrived with a bang this morning, giving us a peek at the sequel to the sci-fi action franchise that seemingly came to an end nearly 20 years ago. Even though Keanu Reeves is back, he's no longer the unplugged master of martial arts known as The One. Instead, Neo is back in The Matrix, and it appears that he doesn't even have any memory of his life with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). So who better to remind him of the man he used to be than another familiar character?