Virginia State

Spotsylvania Schools recognized as one of Virginia’s Best Employers for second year in a row

fredericksburg.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotsylvania Schools recognized as one of Virginia’s Best Employers for second year in a row. For a second year in a row Spotsylvania County Public Schools (SCPS) has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best-In-State Employers. Forbes Business Magazine partnered with Statista, a market research company, for the Forbes third annual ranking of America’s best employers by state. This year, Spotsylvania County Public Schools was one of only 90 employers in Virginia to receive this distinction. Additionally, only nine of.

