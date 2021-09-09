How much time should one take off in a year? Find out here

Vacation time reduces anxiety, slashes stress, and cuts your risk of heart disease—by up to 32 percent, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. And yet, we as a nation are overwhelmingly forgoing taking time off. One report, per the U.S. Travel Association, indicates that more than half of all Americans leave some vacation days on the table each year, while another, from market research firm Skift, found that a staggering 42 percent of American workers didn’t take any time off in 2014.