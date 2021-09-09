Health care is in his blood: Meet the new Manatee Memorial CEO Tom McDougal

It’s not every day that Manatee Memorial Hospital gets a new CEO. During his 11 years in that role, Kevin DiLallo became deeply embedded in the Bradenton community. He worked with the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation, Tidewell Hospice and the Boys Girls Clubs of Manatee County. DiLallo’s position became available earlier this year when he was promoted to group vice president of the Florida Region for UHS Inc.