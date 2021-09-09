Justin Rose responds to pressure of playing for a Ryder Cup spot with 'world-class' form at BMW PGA

VIRGINIA WATER, England — It was Arnold Palmer who first came up with the line that nothing in golf is harder than making a birdie when you absolutely have to make one. Which makes Justin Rose’s opening round of five-under par 67 in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth all the more impressive. The 41-year old Englishman has to at least play well - and preferably win - the European Tour’s “flagship” event if he is to make a sixth consecutive appearance in Old World colours at the Ryder Cup later this month. So he has to “birdie” 72 holes, not just one.