CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Raven-Symoné Said Disney Wanted To Make Her Character A Lesbian

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8CFa_0br3pCAI00
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Raven-Symoné spilled some interesting tea about her show “Raven’s Home” during a recent appearance on the Pride podcast.

Fans of the Disney Channel series have often questioned the relationship between Raven’s character Baxter and her best friend Chelsea Daniels–pondering if the two were actually more than friends. Symoné revealed that Disney even approached her at one point about making the two besties a lesbian couple, but she swiftly declined.

“You know what, there was a conversation before the series started and I was asked the question, ‘Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?’ And I said, no. I said no,” Raven, 35, explained. “And the reason I said no wasn’t because I wasn’t proud of who I was, or I didn’t want to represent the LGBTQ+ community in any way. It was because Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter.”

The 35-year-old star continued:

“There was no reason for me to change the human that she was in order to fit the actress that played her. And Raven Baxter is a character that I was proud to play, even if she is straight, cisgender, I don’t mind. Let her have her moment. She was divorced though, and I had no worries about saying, ‘No boyfriends.’”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRc8KBvrP7a/

Raven’s Home, which made its debut in 2017, is a spin-off series to 2003’s That’s So Raven. Raven-Symoné garnered praise for her role as teenage psychic Raven Baxter, who uses her supernatural abilities to get in and out of the amusing adolescent and pre-adolescent situations she experiences. Now all grown up, Raven’s Home follows Baxter’s character in her adult years as she and her friend Chelsea, played by Anneliese van der Pol, raise their children as single mothers in the same Chicago home. Raven’s Son (Issac Ryan Brown) also inherits her psychic abilities.

On the podcast, Raven joked about how the “quiet undertones” of the show mirrored aspects of her own personal love life. In June of last year, the Disney actress jumped the broom with her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, celebrating their big day with a private ceremony. Raven gushed to PEOPLE about marrying the woman of her dreams.

“Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way. We planned our ceremony together and it was a true reflection of our love and partnership,” she shared.

Raven came out to fans in 2016, but the decision was long and difficult for the star who said she struggled with coming to terms with her sexuality because of her success at such a young age.

“I knew I couldn’t say it out loud because, ‘Oh my god, little Olivia is gay, this is crazy,’” the Cosby Show alum told L Studio in an interview.

“It was always negative,” she continued. “So, if you don’t see other people going through it in a positive way, why would you say anything? There was nothing that would have made me want to deal with my own issue at that time.”

The Disney star said she “felt lighter” when she finally decided to come out to the world.

“I felt like I could go out and not have to put on 17 different hats to be myself,” she added. “I realize that just living my truth of what I am, there’s one less person to fight me in my own head.”

Congrats to Raven-Symoné!

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Raven-Symone Said She Turned Down Change Of Her Character From Straight To Gay

Actress and That’s So Raven star Raven-Symoné said she told Disney she wanted her character on the spin-off Raven’s Home to remain straight. Speaking to the “Pride” podcast, Symone said that Disney offered to make the spin-off character a lesbian to accommodate Raven-Symone, who is gay in real life. “There was a conversation before the series started, and I was asked the question, ‘Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?’ And I said, no. I said no,” Symoné said. Symone said she is proud to be gay, but “The reason I said no wasn’t because I wasn’t proud of who I was,...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Raven Baxter Was Almost Canonically A Lesbian According To Raven-Symoné

It’s hard to believe but Disney almost made Raven Baxter a canonical lesbian in the That’s So Raven spin-off series Raven’s Home. Raven-Symoné has been a major part of series from The Cosby Show to Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper over the years but her real-life lesbian identity has never been a part of her characters in TV shows. But it looks like that might have been possible much sooner.
TV SHOWS
Inside the Magic

Raven Turned Down Disney’s Request For a Lesbian Raven Baxter on Disney Channel

If you are a fan of the Disney Channel and grew up watching it, you surely know of That’s So Raven. The show featured Raven-Symoné playing the role of Raven Baxter, a high school girl who would receive visions of the future. In each episode, Raven would typically do what she could to either make sure her vision would come true or try to avoid it from happening. When doing so, she typically got the outcome she was not looking for, which resulted in great comedy.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Channel#L Studio
The Press

Raven-Symone: No need for Raven's Home character to be gay

Raven-Symone has insisted that there was “no need” to make her ‘Raven’s Home’ character a lesbian. The 35-year-old comedy actress reprised her role of Raven Baxter for the series in 2017 and she admitted she had "conversations" with Disney producers as to whether they wanted her alter ego to reflect her real-life sexuality.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Terrifying Theory Suggests One Disney Character Is Possessed by Demons

That’s So Raven has been a Disney Channel favorite show for many fans over the years, so much so that it received its own spinoff series Raven’s Home that brought in a new generation of kids into the fandom. That’s So Raven starred Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and showcased her daily...
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

MJ Rodriguez on Pose and making Emmy history: ‘I want to play anything: trans, cis, superhero, alien’

MJ Rodriguez can see me but I can’t see her. This is not the sort of existential issue that afflicted pre-pandemic interviews, but minutes before my Zoom encounter with the actor and singer I get an email from Rodriguez’s rep saying she will no longer be appearing on camera. This comes hot on the heels of another message saying Rodriguez, who this year became the first trans actor in history to be nominated for an Emmy award in a lead acting category, for her fantastic performance in Pose, would rather I didn’t ask her about the ballroom scene. Which is basically the entire world of Pose, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s era-defining drama, set in the New York underground vogueing culture of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars pro reacts to not being asked back for season 30

Now-former Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe has spoken out after to not being asked back for season 30 of the show, the US version of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was announced on Thursday (September 2), with Keo seemingly hinting he'd have liked to return. "While it's disappointing...
TV SHOWS
Bossip

Pure Preciousness: Abby De La Rosa Marks Her Nick Cannon Twins Zillion & Zion Turning 3 Months

Proud mom Abby De La Rosa is marking her adorable twins turning 3-months-old. The DJ whose been open about her planned motherhood journey with the 40-year-old Power 106 FM host, is sharing a sweet update about their baby boys. "Don’t mess with the boyzz," Abby captioned a video of their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir for their 3-month milestone with Eazy E's"Boyz In The Hood" playing in the background.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NJ.com

‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2021 cast: The full list of who’s competing on Season 30

The “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity cast list for Season 30 has been revealed, and it is a star-studded ballroom for the upcoming season. The reality dancing competition announced its full lineup on Wednesday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America” after revealing last month that YouTuber JoJo Siwa and U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee would be competing for the acclaimed Mirror Ball trophy.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Mom' Star Has New CBS Sitcom in the Works

Mom star Jaime Pressly will soon return to TV! In late August, TVLine reported that Pressly would be starring in a new show for CBS titled The Porch. According to the outlet, the series is based on an original idea from the actor. Based on the official logline for the...
TV SERIES
romper.com

Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'DWTS' Announces Pro Dancers for Season 30: Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold React (Exclusive)

We're just a few weeks away from what's bound to be another epic season of Dancing With the Stars!. The dance competition series previously revealed that JoJo Siwa and Sunisa "Suni" Lee will be two of the stars competing for the coveted mirrorball trophy, with the full list to be announced on Sept. 8. Now, ABC is officially unveiling all of the pro dancers who will be paired with a celebrity this season with ET.
TV SHOWS
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
971
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy