How Should the New Jersey Devils Divide the Goalie Load This Season?

By Gerard Lionetti
allaboutthejersey.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Devils attempted to address their goaltending issues prior to the start of last season with the addition of Corey Crawford in free agency. As we all know, that went downhill fast, with Crawford retiring and the team scrambling to find someone to share the net with MacKenzie Blackwood. We saw how well that worked in 2021, and the organization noticed as well. This summer they went out and signed Jonathan Bernier to share the net with Blackwood, and thankfully he did not retire.

