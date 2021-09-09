Man serving on home confinement for a murder is arrested for sexual assault

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Beckley men are facing sexual assault and sexual abuse charges after forcing a woman to have non-consensual sexual intercourse. According to court documents, on July 21, 2021, a female victim stated that she met up with Alfred Pittman at Go Mart on Harper Road in Beckley and traveled to the home of Davide Laquan Hudson. Davide Laquan Hudson was currently out on bond on home confinement while he awaits trial for the murder and kidnapping in connection to the shooting and killing of 18-year-old Amber Meadows at the Travelodge hotel in Beckley in July of 2018. Upon arrival, Pittman parked his Mercedes in front of Mr. Hudson’s home and exited the vehicle. Mr. Hudson then exited his home and approached the car, and spoke to the victim.