The Matrix Resurrections chooses the red pill in its mind-blowing first trailer: release date

Live in ignorance or in reality. That is the dilemma that presented itself to Thomas A. Anderson, the protagonist of The Matrix from the first movie. He chose the red pill and became Neo, one of the most popular contemporary characters in the science fiction genre. Years have passed since the premiere of the third installment, but Lana Wachowski has returned to the fray with The Matrix Resurrections. After surprising us with the teaser, a small taste of what was to come, Warner Bros. has posted the awesome first movie trailer, which you can see on these lines. The premiere date is confirmed to be December 17.