Garbage truck crashes into Michigan building, reveals illegal weed growing operation

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WSVN) — Authorities said an illegal growing operation in Michigan was uncovered when a garbage truck crashed into a building. According to WXYZ, the truck was traveling down the road in Sterling Heights early Wednesday morning when a car ran a red light while making a turn. Police said the truck swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the car, but the two vehicles still collided, and the truck ended crashing into a building.