Canneseries to Kick Off With Canal Plus Hit Show ‘All The Way Up’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Canneseries , the French Riviera-set festival dedicated to international drama series, will kick off Oct. 8 with “All The Way Up” (“Validé), a half-hour show taking place in the French rap scene.

“All The Way Up” was created and directed by Franck Gastambide (“Taxi 5”) who also stars in the series. Commissioned by Canal Plus’ Creation Originale label, “All The Way Up” has been a ratings hit, leading the pay TV group to order a second season which is set to launch in October. Studiocanal represents “All The Way Up” in international markets.

Albin Lewi, the artistic Director of Canneseries, pointed out the first season of the show was expected to premiere at Canneseries last year but “the health conditions have chosen differently.”

“The series received the Audience Award in Canneseries in 2020; since then, we wanted to welcome the second season for the 2021 edition,” said Lewi.

“It’s impossible to miss on this social tale of the dark rap universe, with its purely comic moments. The first season has been a true success with more than 35 million views,” Lewi added.

Produced by veteran French producers Eric and Nicolas Altmayer at Mandarin Films, “All The Way Up” boasts fresh and well-established talent in front and behind the camera, including a cast featuring Clément Penhoat, Brahim Bouhlel, Saïdou Camara, Sabrina Ouazani, Moussa Mansaly, Adel Bencherif, Virgile Bramly, Liv Del Estal and Gastambide.

Gastambide created the series with Charles Van Tieghem, Xavier Lacaille and Giulio Callegari. The first four episodes of the show will play on opening night at Canneseries.

The festival will run Oct. 8-13, alongside the 37th edition of MipTV market. Cannesseries will unveil its full lineup and jury members on Sept. 21.