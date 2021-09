The University of Oregon announced that former football player and assistant coach Joe Schaffeld died on Monday this week. He was 85 years old. An Oregon Hall of Famer, Schaffeld was a lineman on the Ducks in the late 1950’s and played in the program’s Rose Bowl appearance in 1958. He returned to the program 16 years later as an assistant coach, working the team’s linebackers under head coach Rich Brooks.