PlayStation Plus Free Games for September Include Secret Freebie

For the month of September, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting the following free games: Overcooked: All You Can Eat, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. It's a pretty middling month, or at least that's the reaction of most PS Plus subscribers suggest. That said, none of this is news. We already knew this. What we didn't know is this month's offering comes with an additional, secret freebie.