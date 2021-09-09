CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Erika Jayne And Danielle Staub Know Each Other Before Real Housewives?

By Joanna Mazewski
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne and "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Danielle Staub might have starred in shows on opposite sides of the country, but it looks like these two reality stars share a connection beyond quirky tag lines and on-camera drama. What's more, Danielle — who has had well-documented fights with her co-star Teresa Giudice — has been giving Erika some well-meaning life advice via the press.

