Georgia State

Otis Redding Day declared in Georgia for soul singer’s 80th birthday

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
Otis Redding

The “King of Soul” Otis Redding would have celebrated his 80th birthday on Thursday. To celebrate the Georgia native, today is officially Otis Redding Day in Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a proclamation in honor of Redding.

“Let’s celebrate the King of Soul and his impact on our state & culture and honor his legacy of giving back,” Kemp tweeted Thursday.

The Otis Redding Museum and Foundation will unveil a new collection of memorabilia from Redding’s life and legacy and his influences on the world.

Redding’s hometown of Macon will also pay tribute with an art exhibition ‘Inspired by Otis’ in partnership with Macon Arts Alliance.

Local artists have created works of art that have inspired them about Otis Redding and his legacy. The exhibits opened last week and will last through Sept. 24.

Redding was born on Sept. 9, 1941 in Dawson, Georgia, the son of a sharecropper. His family moved to Macon and started singing in the school band and church choir.

He quit school to support his family when his father got sick and his mother went back to work.

Comments / 15

Diane Carter
3d ago

happy birthday to a wonderful talented gentleman I love his music. he will live on with his music and in our hearts

