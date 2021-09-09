CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
R.L. Stine's Just Beyond Gets Poster From Disney+

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor R.L. Stine has been frightening audiences for years with a variety of different terrifying tales, with fans of his work elated to learn that the all-new Disney+ series Just Beyond will be debuting next month, as the series has just earned an all-new poster. While photos from the series have previously been revealed, this new poster serves as a tease of the compelling and otherworldy elements that the series aims to embrace, delivering an even better idea of the ambitious concepts and creations it will be featuring. Check out the new poster for Just Beyond below before it premieres on Disney+ on October 13th.

