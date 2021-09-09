Lorde Releases Maori-Language Mini-Album Featuring 'Solar Power' Tracks

New Zealand pop star Lorde has embarked on a new musical journey with the release of a five-track mini-album in Maori, despite not speaking the indigenous language. The new mini-album titled “Te Ao Marama,” which means “world of light,” features five songs re-recorded from the 24-year-old artist’s latest album, “Solar Power.” The songs are performed in te reo Maori, the indigenous language of Aotearoa New Zealand.