Your Roomba Can Finally Avoid Dog Doody, Thanks to AI

Owners of robovac systems will swear that their robotic cleaning assistants do an excellent job and are well worth the money. These autonomous systems work quite well as long as you do not have a four-legged, tail-wagging, and sporadically pooping member in the house because as soon as you do, you realize the risk of letting the robotic systems go about their merry jobs. If you are still not sure, what we are talking about, just check this video below.