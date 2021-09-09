Berserk's Posthumous Ending Has Fans All Sorts of Emotional

The final chapter of Berserk by creator Kentaro Miura is about to drop, with fans still grappling with the tragic news of the mangaka's passing earlier this year, and with leaks of what may very well be the final story of the Band of the Hawk making their way online, fans are taking the opportunity to share their love of the series as well as their thoughts on this finale. With the previous chapter coming to an end with the Moonlight Boy returning to encounter Guts, the latest installment promises to bring out some major revelations for the dark series.