Polestar has introduced a new long-range, single-motor, front-wheel-drive version of the Polestar 2 which achieves 265 miles from the same 78-kWh battery pack. The base price of the Polestar 2 has dropped from $59,900 to $45,900. The price of a dual-motor model has similarly dropped to $49,900. Polestar is positioning...