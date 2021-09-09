Los Angeles school district mandates COVID-19 vaccines for students

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is joined by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio as they visit a mobile vaccination site in the Bronx on Friday afternoon on May 7, 2021, in New York City. The Bronx, along with parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island, is one of the areas that has seen some resistance to getting the vaccine for COVID-19. The Bronx is also the borough that had the highest death rate from the pandemic. Luiz C. Ribeiro for New York Dai

All Los Angeles public school students 12 and over must be vaccinated by January under a proposal approved Thursday by the city’s Board of Education.

The measure will mandate eligible students to receive their first dose by Nov. 21 and their second by Dec. 19 to enter campus.

Those participating in extracurricular activities, like sports and clubs, would have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31.

Until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowers the vaccination age, younger students would have to get their first shot within 30 days of their 12th birthday and their second shot within eight weeks.

“COVID-19 continues to pose a material threat to the health and safety of all students within the (Los Angeles Unified District) community despite the implementation of layered mitigation measures, including, but not limited to, COVID-19 testing and masking,” the proposal read.

“The surge of the Delta variant and community transmission of COVID-19, including among school age children, has proven to be disruptive to full-time, in-person instruction and student learning.”

The Los Angeles school district is the second-largest in the country, with about 600,000 students in its care.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Health, about 63% of residents between the ages of 12 and 17 have received at least one dose.

At least 1,620 active COVID-19 cases had been identified at L.A. schools as of Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times’ tracker, although only five were linked to on-campus transmissions.