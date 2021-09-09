Phil Collins discusses health problems in rare interview: ‘I can barely hold a drumstick’

Phil Collins has shared an update on his physical health as his band, Genesis , prepare to go back on tour.

The musician suffered a spinal injury in 2007 which damaged vertebrae in his upper neck and caused lasting nerve damage.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast , Collins, 70, revealed that his ailments prevent him from being able to drum as he’d like to.

On getting back behind the drums, Collins said: “I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way.”

He confessed that he could not drum at all but wanted to be back performing with the band he joined in 1970: “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”

Collins’ son Nic, who is the regular drummer for the band Better Strangers, has replaced his father on the drum kit.

Whilst Collins will not drum, he will still tour with Genesis and perform vocals.

Asked about his son’s drumming style, Collins said: “I’m one of his many influences, being his dad. He plays like me and he kinda has the same attitude as me, so that was a good starter.”

The Genesis tour begins next month after being postponed due to the pandemic, and will be the first time Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks have performed together since 2007.

Founding member and original lead singer Peter Gabriel is not part of the tour.