Gold Star Mom Says She Hopes America’s ‘Real President,’ Trump, Will Attend Funeral Of Her Marine Who Was Killed In Kabul

President Joe Biden won’t need to check his watch to see how long the funeral of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui is taking.

Nikoui’s mother, Shana Chappell, not only doesn’t want Biden there.

She hopes the “real president” will come instead.

Nikoui was one of the 13 U.S. troops killed in Kabul last month in a terrorist attack during Biden’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan. Shortly after her son’s remains were returned to the U.S., Chappell fired off a social media rant about Biden, who according to her rolled his eyes and talked more about his own son than hers while meeting with Chappell.

Trump issued a response, saying “Shana, you are 100% correct. If I were President, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, and so would the sons and daughters of others, including all of those who died in the vicious Kabul airport attack. Civilians should have been brought out first, along with our $85 billion of equipment, with the Military coming out very safely after all was clear. I love you, and I love Kareem.”

Last week, Chappell replied on Facebook with a post aimed at Trump and Don Trump Jr.

“Thank you President Trump for your beautiful response to me. I would love if some how (sic) my President (you Mr. Trump) could be present as i (sic) lay my Beautiful baby boy Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui to rest,” Chappell wrote.

“It would be such an honor to meet the real President of the United States of America, President Trump. I love you and America loves you,” she added.

Chappell also claimed she had been “shadow banned” and needed readers’ help to get the message to Trump.

Trump responded to Chappell’s second message on Monday. Thank you Shana — our Country loves you and especially loves your beautiful boy, Kareem,” Trump said in a statement on the website of his Save America PAC.

Trump also included an excerpt from a Sept. 5 Star & Stripes article about Nikoui.

That said, “Kareem, a 2019 Norco High graduate was described as a ‘strong person,’ who ‘held no grudges,’ and had ‘a love for kids,’ Pastor Phil Wozniak said. The fallen Marine’s mother told Wozniak that he’d gone back to save a child when the bomb went off.”

Trump did not say if he would attend Nikoui’s funeral, which is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Riverside, California.

