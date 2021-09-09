Investigators on leave after shooting; sheriff says suspect tried to run over officers, K-9 unit
Two investigators have been placed on administrative leave after being involved in a shooting. Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said Sgt. Brad Baker and District Attorney 27 Drug Task Force Officer Travis Saulsberry were responding to a report of a protective order violation in the Lost City area around 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8. The person who allegedly violated the order is Kelsey Potts.www.tahlequahdailypress.com
