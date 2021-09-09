Caizcoin, The First Islamic Compliance Cryptocurrency, Is Exhibiting in London

Caizcoin is launching an exhibit at the fifth annual worldwide event of world-renowned Blockchain Expo series, to be held in London on September 6-7, 2021. The expo is happening in the famous Business Design Centre, and virtually on September 13-15, 2021. It will bring together important industries from around the world for two days of high-level material and conversation in four co-located events covering Blockchain, IoT, Cyber Security & Cloud, AI, and Big Data.