Caizcoin, The First Islamic Compliance Cryptocurrency, Is Exhibiting in London

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaizcoin is launching an exhibit at the fifth annual worldwide event of world-renowned Blockchain Expo series, to be held in London on September 6-7, 2021. The expo is happening in the famous Business Design Centre, and virtually on September 13-15, 2021. It will bring together important industries from around the world for two days of high-level material and conversation in four co-located events covering Blockchain, IoT, Cyber Security & Cloud, AI, and Big Data.

