New Four-Issue Shang-Chi Series, Available Now On Marvel Unlimited

Shang-Chi time! As announced today, Marvel has unveiled a new, Marvel Unlimited app with a new Infinity Comics – or Mar-Vertical – lineup. Comics told using the Webtoon format and exclusive to the app. And that includes a bunch of new titles, such as a new Shang Chi series, taking the brand-new Marvel movie star to Korea alongside White Fox and more, who was introduced in previous Webtoon-style comics, with all four issues of the series by Alyssa Wong and Nathan Stockman now available on the Marvel Unlimited App.