CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Four-Issue Shang-Chi Series, Available Now On Marvel Unlimited

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi time! As announced today, Marvel has unveiled a new, Marvel Unlimited app with a new Infinity Comics – or Mar-Vertical – lineup. Comics told using the Webtoon format and exclusive to the app. And that includes a bunch of new titles, such as a new Shang Chi series, taking the brand-new Marvel movie star to Korea alongside White Fox and more, who was introduced in previous Webtoon-style comics, with all four issues of the series by Alyssa Wong and Nathan Stockman now available on the Marvel Unlimited App.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Unlimited#Marvel Comics#Infinity Comics#Mar Vertical#The Marvel Unlimited App#Super Hero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Disney

Comments / 0

Community Policy