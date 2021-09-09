Your Abortion Questions, Answered

On September 1, 2021, Texas' near-total abortion ban, S.B. 8, went into effect. The most restrictive abortion law in the country bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy (at six weeks, most people don't even know they are pregnant), does not make an exception for pregnancy that results from rape or incest, and allows private citizens to sue anybody who provides an abortion or assists someone in accessing an abortion after this time period. They will receive a $10,000 award if they are successful.