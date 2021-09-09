AdventHealth moves down to yellow status, further loosening restrictions as COVID-19 infections decline

AdventHealth Central Florida moved from red to yellow status Thursday, but this wave’s strain on the hospital system isn’t over.

More surgeries can resume and the hospital is now at 75% to 80% of normal operational activity, said Dr. Sanjay Pattani, medical director for AdventHealth Mission Control.

“We’re seeing our ability to free up resources that we had to mobilize initially, to go back to taking care of patients in other directions,” Pattani said.

Yet the hospital system is still struggling to care for its many unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Hospital staff are drained, said Dr. Eduardo Oliveira, executive medical director for critical care services for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division.

“We’re really working on our staff to keep the morale up because the work has been quite intense, quite challenging,” Oliveira said.

AdventHealth had about 1,120 patients as of Thursday, a decrease of nearly 600 from its record on Aug. 23, and a decrease of 200 from last Thursday. About 92% of patients are unvaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Oliveira.

Orlando Health had 576 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, said spokesperson Nicole Ray. This is about 50 fewer than the Thursday before. Over 90% of their patients are unvaccinated as well.

This number of COVID-19 patients was still unheard of two months ago. The hospital system last entered yellow status when it had about 720 COVID-19 patients in late July. When it last changed to red status, the hospital system had 862 COVID-19 patients.

Nonetheless, enough resources are available to resume outpatient surgeries. Pediatric surgeries will continue as well. New surgical procedures are still reduced, elective surgeries that require inpatient admissions are deferred, and elective surgeries that require an ICU bed must be approved by the campus chief medical officer, according to a press release.

The decline in COVID-19 patients suggests this wave has peaked, said AdventHealth’s chief clinical officer Neil Finkler on Aug. 26. The Florida Hospital Association also reports a decline over the last couple of weeks. The University of Washington’s COVID-19 prediction model suggests this wave has peaked .

COVID-19 patients in AdventHealth’s ICUs have dropped 25 to 30%, said Oliveira. Inside the ICU, 35% to 45% of the patients on ventilators still die, Oliveira said. This is a slightly higher rate of death than he saw in past waves. A study led by Oliveira, published in PLOS ONE in March 2021, concluded that about one out of five of AdventHealth’s COVID-19 intensive care unit patients died from March to May 2020, and about one out of four who needed mechanical ventilation died.

This wave, initially predicted to cause fewer deaths and hospitalizations than past waves due to vaccinations, has brought more severe illness and more deaths.

COVID-19 patients tend to need ventilation for three times as long, around nine or 10 days on average, Oliveira said. People of all ages are dying and the best prevention for serious complications is vaccination.

“When we compare the vaccinated patients in the ICU with the unvaccinated patients in the ICU, the vaccinated patients — even though they are still in the ICU — they tend to develop less serious disease,” Oliveira said. “If they are on the ventilator, they tend to have a higher chance of coming off the ventilator or recovering or surviving.”

