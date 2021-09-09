EPC football’s best: A look at the top rushers, passers, receivers and scorers after two weeks of games

Liberty's Tommy Mason. Liberty high school football team practices on Tuesday. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

Two weeks are in the books for the 2021 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference football season, and the defenses (by and large) have done a good job in holding down scores.

However, some top-notch offensive performers have broken through. These players are recognized in our latest list of EPC offensive leaders.

Here’s a look at the leading rushers, passers, receivers, and scorers through the first two weeks of the season and one round of EPC South matchups.

RUSHING

Player, School, Att, Yds, Avg, TD

Marcus Williams, Easton, 29, 388, 13.4, 8

Deante Crawford, Freedom, 25, 257, 10.3, 5

Tylik Jarvis, Emmaus, 19, 254, 13.4, 4

Travis Foster, ACCHS, 52, 245, 4.7, 3

Ron Blake, ES South, 21, 179, 8.5, 3

Chad Henritzy, Northampton, 34, 174, 5.1, 2

Nigel Linton, Whitehall, 20, 174, 8.7, 5

Kyndred Wright, Liberty, 28, 173, 6.2, 1

Aidan Hutchison, Easton, 10, 123, 12.3, 0

Tyler Rohn, Nazareth, 17, 122, 7.2, 5

Jaden Bowens, PM West, 33, 95, 2.9, 1

Zyaire Morris, Beth. Cath., 28, 94, 3.4, 1

Christian Sell, Dieruff, 22, 94, 4.3, 0

Rob Papaleo, 9, 94, 10.4, 2

Quinn Wentling, Whitehall, 14, 86, 6.1, 2

Dahlir Adams, Parkland, 17, 86, 5.1, 1

PASSING

Player, School, C, A, I, Yds, TD

Tommy Mason, Liberty, 18, 41, 5, 400, 3

Jovan Rodriguez, Dieruff, 23, 43, 2, 377, 0

Bobby McClosky, ES South, 21, 42, 3, 287, 3

Josiah Williams, Emmaus, 19, 34, 2, 280, 2

Quinn Wentling, Whitehall, 14, 16, 0, 266, 1

Cooper King, Northampton, 21, 35, 1, 263, 1

Jared Richardson, Beth. Cath., 25, 36, 1, 251, 1

Sonny Sasso, Nazareth, 21, 30, 0, 244, 3

Ty Tremba, Parkland, 8, 11, 1, 194, 2

Cole Transue, Easton, 10, 22, 1, 148, 1

Ian McHugh, PM West, 21, 42, 2, 140, 0

RECEIVING

Player, School, Rec., Yds, Avg, TD

Christian Sell, Dieruff, 11, 183, 16.6, 0

Mason Kuehner, Nazareth, 9, 72, 8.0 0

Jaiden Ellis-Lahey, Beth. Cath., 8, 86, 10.8, 0

Griffin Patridge, ACCHS, 8, 68, 8.5, 2

Colin Burdian, ES South, 7, 151, 21.6, 2

Jaelen Richardson, N’hampton, 7, 100, 14.3, 1

Bryce Bashore, Whitehall, 7, 80, 11.4, 1

Eric Wert, Beth. Cath., 7, 68, 9.7, 0

Jaiden Robinson, Emmaus, 6, 144, 24.0, 2

Nate Voorhis, Stroudsburg, 5, 44, 8.8, 0

Nolan Lobb, Nazareth, 5, 98, 19.6, 1

Trey Tremba, Parkland, 5, 60, 12.0, 1

Ben Thomas, Emmaus, 5, 33, 6.6, 0

SCORING

Player, School, TD, 2pt, PAT, FG, Points

Marcus Williams, Easton, 8, 0, 0, 0, 48

Ron Blake, ES South, 4, 3, 0, 0, 30

Tylik Jarvis, Emmaus, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30

Deante Crawford, Freedom, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30

Tyler Rohn, Nazareth, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30

Nigel Linton, Whitehall, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30

Andre Reames, Stroudsburg, 4, 0, 0, 0, 24

Chris Bugbee, Nazareth, 0, 0, 11, 3, 20

Quinn Wentling, Whitehall, 3, 1, 0, 0, 20

STANDINGS

EPC NORTH

Team, Division, Overall, PF, PA

ES South, 1-0, 1-1, 63, 36

Northampton, 1-0, 2-0, 50, 20

Pleas. Valley, 1-0, 1-0, 54, 0

Stroudsburg, 1-0, 1-1, 44, 51

Dieruff, 0-0, 0-2, 13, 82

Allen, 0-1, 0-2, 24, 101

ES North, 0-1, 0-2, 0, 111

PM East, 0-1, 0-2, 6, 120

PM West, 0-1, 0-2, 6, 75

EPC SOUTH

Team, Division, Overall, PF, PA

ACCHS, 1-0, 2-0, 53, 16

Emmaus, 1-0, 2-0, 64, 6

Parkland, 1-0, 1-0, 24, 21

Whitehall, 1-0, 2-0, 91, 14

Nazareth, 0-0, 2-0, 100, 6

Easton, 0-1, 1-1, 97, 30

Freedom, 0-1, 1-1, 60, 25

Liberty, 0-1, 1-1, 31, 30

Becahi, 0-1, 0-2, 28, 66

