EPC football’s best: A look at the top rushers, passers, receivers and scorers after two weeks of games
Two weeks are in the books for the 2021 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference football season, and the defenses (by and large) have done a good job in holding down scores.
However, some top-notch offensive performers have broken through. These players are recognized in our latest list of EPC offensive leaders.
Here’s a look at the leading rushers, passers, receivers, and scorers through the first two weeks of the season and one round of EPC South matchups.
RUSHING
Player, School, Att, Yds, Avg, TD
Marcus Williams, Easton, 29, 388, 13.4, 8
Deante Crawford, Freedom, 25, 257, 10.3, 5
Tylik Jarvis, Emmaus, 19, 254, 13.4, 4
Travis Foster, ACCHS, 52, 245, 4.7, 3
Ron Blake, ES South, 21, 179, 8.5, 3
Chad Henritzy, Northampton, 34, 174, 5.1, 2
Nigel Linton, Whitehall, 20, 174, 8.7, 5
Kyndred Wright, Liberty, 28, 173, 6.2, 1
Aidan Hutchison, Easton, 10, 123, 12.3, 0
Tyler Rohn, Nazareth, 17, 122, 7.2, 5
Jaden Bowens, PM West, 33, 95, 2.9, 1
Zyaire Morris, Beth. Cath., 28, 94, 3.4, 1
Christian Sell, Dieruff, 22, 94, 4.3, 0
Rob Papaleo, 9, 94, 10.4, 2
Quinn Wentling, Whitehall, 14, 86, 6.1, 2
Dahlir Adams, Parkland, 17, 86, 5.1, 1
PASSING
Player, School, C, A, I, Yds, TD
Tommy Mason, Liberty, 18, 41, 5, 400, 3
Jovan Rodriguez, Dieruff, 23, 43, 2, 377, 0
Bobby McClosky, ES South, 21, 42, 3, 287, 3
Josiah Williams, Emmaus, 19, 34, 2, 280, 2
Quinn Wentling, Whitehall, 14, 16, 0, 266, 1
Cooper King, Northampton, 21, 35, 1, 263, 1
Jared Richardson, Beth. Cath., 25, 36, 1, 251, 1
Sonny Sasso, Nazareth, 21, 30, 0, 244, 3
Ty Tremba, Parkland, 8, 11, 1, 194, 2
Cole Transue, Easton, 10, 22, 1, 148, 1
Ian McHugh, PM West, 21, 42, 2, 140, 0
RECEIVING
Player, School, Rec., Yds, Avg, TD
Christian Sell, Dieruff, 11, 183, 16.6, 0
Mason Kuehner, Nazareth, 9, 72, 8.0 0
Jaiden Ellis-Lahey, Beth. Cath., 8, 86, 10.8, 0
Griffin Patridge, ACCHS, 8, 68, 8.5, 2
Colin Burdian, ES South, 7, 151, 21.6, 2
Jaelen Richardson, N’hampton, 7, 100, 14.3, 1
Bryce Bashore, Whitehall, 7, 80, 11.4, 1
Eric Wert, Beth. Cath., 7, 68, 9.7, 0
Jaiden Robinson, Emmaus, 6, 144, 24.0, 2
Nate Voorhis, Stroudsburg, 5, 44, 8.8, 0
Nolan Lobb, Nazareth, 5, 98, 19.6, 1
Trey Tremba, Parkland, 5, 60, 12.0, 1
Ben Thomas, Emmaus, 5, 33, 6.6, 0
SCORING
Player, School, TD, 2pt, PAT, FG, Points
Marcus Williams, Easton, 8, 0, 0, 0, 48
Ron Blake, ES South, 4, 3, 0, 0, 30
Tylik Jarvis, Emmaus, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30
Deante Crawford, Freedom, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30
Tyler Rohn, Nazareth, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30
Nigel Linton, Whitehall, 5, 0, 0, 0, 30
Andre Reames, Stroudsburg, 4, 0, 0, 0, 24
Chris Bugbee, Nazareth, 0, 0, 11, 3, 20
Quinn Wentling, Whitehall, 3, 1, 0, 0, 20
STANDINGS
EPC NORTH
Team, Division, Overall, PF, PA
ES South, 1-0, 1-1, 63, 36
Northampton, 1-0, 2-0, 50, 20
Pleas. Valley, 1-0, 1-0, 54, 0
Stroudsburg, 1-0, 1-1, 44, 51
Dieruff, 0-0, 0-2, 13, 82
Allen, 0-1, 0-2, 24, 101
ES North, 0-1, 0-2, 0, 111
PM East, 0-1, 0-2, 6, 120
PM West, 0-1, 0-2, 6, 75
EPC SOUTH
Team, Division, Overall, PF, PA
ACCHS, 1-0, 2-0, 53, 16
Emmaus, 1-0, 2-0, 64, 6
Parkland, 1-0, 1-0, 24, 21
Whitehall, 1-0, 2-0, 91, 14
Nazareth, 0-0, 2-0, 100, 6
Easton, 0-1, 1-1, 97, 30
Freedom, 0-1, 1-1, 60, 25
Liberty, 0-1, 1-1, 31, 30
Becahi, 0-1, 0-2, 28, 66
