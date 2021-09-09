Briefly informed: mobility allowance, school digitization, Firesprite, Vodafone

To compensate for rising fuel prices, consumer advocates advocate a new type of relief. “The current system of commuter lump sums relieves high and higher earners more than people who pay little or no income tax,” said Klaus Müller, board member at the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations, in the ZDF morning magazine. Instead, he advocated “income-independent mobility allowance”. “Our proposal relieves everyone in Germany equally, because everyone receives the same amount. That would give us a social balance and the people would be relieved.” In view of the climate crisis, there is no question that driving a car with an internal combustion engine will become more expensive.